Fine Arts: Auction offers echoes of Amy Winehouse

In Los Angeles next month, Julien’s Auctions will pay tribute to the five-time Grammy award-winning, retro-soul music superstar and pop diva Amy Winehouse (1983-2011).

Arguably the pre-eminent vocal talent of her generation, she enjoyed phenomenal success, but addiction to alcohol and drugs led to her death in 2011. Afterwards, her Back to Black temporarily became Britain’s best-selling album of the 21st century. The sale will offer her stage, photoshoot and performance-worn dresses, shoes,...