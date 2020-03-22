Fine Arts: Auction houses count the cost of Covid-19

The illest wind we’ve seen blow since perhaps World War II is upending the best-laid plans of auction houses, galleries and collectors. Today, Matthews’s Antiques & Interiors Auction in Kells, Co Meath will take place in a closed room, with no bidders in attendance; bidding can be made online and by telephone; see matthewsauctionrooms.com.

In Dublin, at Adam’s all auction activity has been postponed and the six auctions currently shown...