Fine Arts: Artists and collectors dig deep to help Ukraine

Adam’s upcoming sale expects to fetch more than €50,000 to aid those suffering in the conflict

Ros Drinkwater
3rd April, 2022
Fine Arts: Artists and collectors dig deep to help Ukraine
Loose Schooling by Peter Curling (€4,000-€6,000) is one of the art works on sale at Collectors and Artists for Ukraine Online: bidding ends April 7; see adams.ie

If there is one sale we should all be bidding at, it is Collectors and Artists for Ukraine, hosted by Adam’s in conjunction with Susan MacDonald to aid the Irish Red Cross’s humanitarian work in delivering vital services to millions of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Thanks to the extraordinary response from the cohort of collectors and artists donating, the auction is expected to fetch in excess of €50,000.

