Fine Arts: Are you sitting comfortably for de Veres’ next offering?
Stars of the upcoming Art and Design Auction include the first sofa to make it into the Guinness Book of Records
At de Veres, history-makers start with Arne Jacobsen’s Egg Chair. Covered in scarlet leather, it was designed for the reception areas of Copenhagen’s SAS Royal Hotel, Denmark’s first skyscraper. Its curving, organic form caused a sensation and provided both comfort and privacy for guests in the lobby.
The first sofa to make it into the Guinness Book of Records was de Sede’s Non-Stop leather sofa. Perfect for the games...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interiors: Former Dublin seminary gives up its treasures for a good cause
More than 600 lots from Clonliffe College Seminary in Drumcondra will be auctioned off as the site prepares to take in 620 Ukrainian refugees
Fine Arts: Adam’s breaks the ice while bangles break the bank
The auctioneer’s pictures of frozen gemstones in its latest jewellery catalogue are accompanied by headline lots that will relieve you of between €30,000 and €50,000
Fine Arts: Adam’s makes room for 20th-century design
One of two auctions this month featuring furniture from the 1900s, Adam’s showcases some stunning abstracts, slick seating and a leather kangaroo
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions happening around the country this week