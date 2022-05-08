Fine Arts: Are you sitting comfortably for de Veres’ next offering?

At de Veres, history-makers start with Arne Jacobsen’s Egg Chair. Covered in scarlet leather, it was designed for the reception areas of Copenhagen’s SAS Royal Hotel, Denmark’s first skyscraper. Its curving, organic form caused a sensation and provided both comfort and privacy for guests in the lobby.

The first sofa to make it into the Guinness Book of Records was de Sede’s Non-Stop leather sofa. Perfect for the games...