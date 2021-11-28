Fine Arts: All the world’s a page with Fonsie’s latest sale

Tomes for serious bibliophiles, 20th-century bestsellers, Cuala Press prints, auction catalogues, maps, sporting memorabilia, coins, medals and armaments are all on the agenda at Fonsie Mealy’s December sale.

History starts from where it began with a first edition of Annals of the Kingdom of Ireland by The Four Masters, From the Earliest Period to the Year 1616, edited by John O’Donovan (€1,000-€1,500). A fascinating record of more recent times is a lot comprising...