Fine Arts: All roads lead to the Palace at Victor Mee’s latest sale

The Bishop’s Palace in Kilmore, Co Cavan is the scene for the upcoming interiors auction at the end of this month

Ros Drinkwater
26th September, 2021
Victor Mee’s third Annual Palace Sale takes place in Kilmore’s Bishop’s Palace, a Georgian Revival mansion 5.6km south of Cavan town. Irish bishops lived in high style, and the Palace – untouched since the last one left in 2000 – is the perfect venue for an interiors sale.

Heritage pieces that once graced a stately home begin with two chimneypieces, the first a highly ornate Irish Georgian statutory marble chimneypiece...

