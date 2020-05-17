Fine Arts: All aboard the carousel at Victor Mee

A spectacular late 19th-century fairground carousel leads Gerard Derry’s Online Retirement Sale at Victor Mee’s auction this coming weekend. Originally inspired by a medieval training game when knights would compete galloping in a circle, this would have been one of the first to appear as a fairground attraction. In working order with 18 handcarved painted horses, two swing boats and handpainted carnival signs, it has an estimate of €10,000-€20,000.
Derry's
