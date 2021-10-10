Fine Arts: Adam’s Townley Hall auction offers an array of artefacts

Adam’s catalogue cover image sets the tone for this year’s Townley Hall auction, Garrett Morphy’s entrancing portrait of Lady Anne Boyle, 2nd Lady Mountjoy. A vision in satin and cascades of lace, she holds a dove, and has Cupid by her side – a nod to her recent marriage to the 2nd Viscount Mountjoy. Morphy is regarded as the first Irish-born artist of stature and this is surely his most beguiling achievement. Painted in 1676,...