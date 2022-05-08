Fine Arts: Adam’s makes room for 20th-century design

When de Veres held Ireland’s first ever mid-century design sale in 2015, eyebrows were raised. Could the arrestingly, clean lines of 20th-century Danish high style ever feel at home in an Irish Georgian drawing room?

The answer was a resounding thumbs-up. You can’t go wrong when design has a purpose, and the slogan of mid-century modern was ‘form follows function’. The Merrion Hotel had already demonstrated how successful the marriage of classical architecture and...