Fine Arts: Adam’s At Home sale to feature sensational sparklers and drawing room essentials
The sale on February 22 has jewellery to catch the eye, as well as furniture to add a bit of panache to contemporary homes
For the fashionista bent on wearing a rainbow, Adam’s At Home sale has a splendid diamond and gem-set Tutti Frutti bracelet, the wide strap set with carved ruby, sapphire and emerald leaves and beads, embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds, all mounted in 18k gold (€7,000-€8,000).
The name Tutti Frutti wasn’t coined until the 1970s, but inspiration for the style dates from 1911 when Jacques Cartier travelled to Delhi to attend the coronation...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Hegarty’s decorative arts sale to include Persian carpets and 19th-century furniture
Highlights include a 19th-century large gilt over mantle mirror estimated at €3,000-€4,000
Fine Arts: Hirst and Hockney join Banksy in Gormleys’ British art show
Crown Jewels, The Best of Contemporary British Art, opens at Gormleys gallery in Dublin this week