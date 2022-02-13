Fine Arts: Adam’s At Home sale to feature sensational sparklers and drawing room essentials

For the fashionista bent on wearing a rainbow, Adam’s At Home sale has a splendid diamond and gem-set Tutti Frutti bracelet, the wide strap set with carved ruby, sapphire and emerald leaves and beads, embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds, all mounted in 18k gold (€7,000-€8,000).

The name Tutti Frutti wasn’t coined until the 1970s, but inspiration for the style dates from 1911 when Jacques Cartier travelled to Delhi to attend the coronation...