Fine Arts: A world of design in your home

The objects at Victor Mee’s decorative interiors sale range from a taxidermy crocodile to a space-age dining set

Ros Drinkwater
17th April, 2022
Arkana’s space-age dining suite of table and eight chairs by Maurice Burke (€800-€1,200)

Victor Mee whisks us off on a Cook’s Tour that starts with a curious 19th-century Turkish circular drinking vessel (€20-€40), goes on to a taxidermy crocodile from darkest Africa (€120-€220), before plunging into fine European furnishings – a handsome inlaid Dutch cabinet (€1,200-€1,600), an 18th-century walnut Spanish kitchen table on lyre supports (€600-€1,200), a French 14-branch crystal chandelier (€400-€600), and an Irish Georgian mahogany chest on chest (€1,500-€2,500)....

