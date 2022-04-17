Fine Arts: A world of design in your home
The objects at Victor Mee’s decorative interiors sale range from a taxidermy crocodile to a space-age dining set
Victor Mee whisks us off on a Cook’s Tour that starts with a curious 19th-century Turkish circular drinking vessel (€20-€40), goes on to a taxidermy crocodile from darkest Africa (€120-€220), before plunging into fine European furnishings – a handsome inlaid Dutch cabinet (€1,200-€1,600), an 18th-century walnut Spanish kitchen table on lyre supports (€600-€1,200), a French 14-branch crystal chandelier (€400-€600), and an Irish Georgian mahogany chest on chest (€1,500-€2,500)....
