Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: A Tarot revival on the cards, as Gaeilge

A longtime favourite of occult-dabblers, Tarot cards are now being made available in Irish for the first time

Ros Drinkwater
23rd January, 2022
Fine Arts: A Tarot revival on the cards, as Gaeilge
Electro-Fuse runs at the NCAD in Dublin until January 28

In the role call of pandemic retail winners and losers, a clear winner is Tarot cards. Since Covid-19 hit these shores in March 2020, global sales have gone through the roof, just as they did during the 2008 financial crisis.

Contrary to popular misconceptions, there was nothing mystical in the card game’s origins. In the same way we employ algorithms to solve today’s problems, Tarot was designed by the ruling classes in 15th-century Italy to cope with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lot’s Wife, by John Shinnors (€15,000-€25,000). Picture: Phil Pound

Fine Arts: Artists explore their female side in Morgan O’Driscoll sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Chinese Cloisonné enamel quail censers, late 18th century/early 19th century (€940-€1,400). Picture: Gilberto Martinez

Fine Arts: A life’s work in collecting art up for auction at Bonham’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
1930 model Alfa Romeo P2 racing car (€2,000-€3,000), from the Kevin Nolan Collection. Picture: Devi Anna

Fine Arts: Lynn’s medal a relic of far-off heroic times

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
The new Irish-language set of the Rider-Waite Tarot deck of cards

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1