Fine Arts: A spot of Orienteering at Bonham’s latest art auction

A byword for romance and high drama, no mode of transport can equal the allure of the Orient Express, the luxury train that has inspired dozens of novels, films and art works.

Leading Bonham’s sale in London this week is Terence Cuneo’s magnificent Simplon-Orient Express Approaching the Swiss Border on the Dijon-Valorbe Line in the 1930s, 76 x 101.5cm and expected to realise £30,000-£50,000.

A later Cuneo locomotive is Mallard,...