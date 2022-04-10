Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: A spot of Orienteering at Bonham’s latest art auction

Terence Cuneo’s superb painting of the Orient Express in the 1930s is a headline lot in the Modern British and Irish Art sale

Ros Drinkwater
10th April, 2022
Fine Arts: A spot of Orienteering at Bonham’s latest art auction
Simplon-Orient Express Approaching the Swiss Border on the Dijon-Valorbe Line in the 1930s, by Terence Cuneo (£30,000-£50,000)

A byword for romance and high drama, no mode of transport can equal the allure of the Orient Express, the luxury train that has inspired dozens of novels, films and art works.

Leading Bonham’s sale in London this week is Terence Cuneo’s magnificent Simplon-Orient Express Approaching the Swiss Border on the Dijon-Valorbe Line in the 1930s, 76 x 101.5cm and expected to realise £30,000-£50,000.

A later Cuneo locomotive is Mallard,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

War Paint, a solo show by Conrad Frankel on the war in Ukraine, is running at the Olivier Cornet Gallery in Dublin 1 until May 1

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Humour comes in the shape of the Guinness toucan. This poster is one of many Guinness related pieces in the sale (€150-€200)

Fine Arts: The power of advertising in all its old glory

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Out of the Head; solo exhibition by Brian Bourke at the Claremorris Gallery, Co Mayo until April 9

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Betty Ann Norton: a passionate collector of antique furniture and silver, art, fashion and jewellery

Fine Arts: A thespian guru passes on her treasures

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1