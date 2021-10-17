Fine Arts: A parade of Irish masters from Morgan O’Driscoll

Buoyant is the word to describe the Irish art market right now. In Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale this month, the first with a Dublin viewing since the dawn of the pandemic, we have masters past and present – Henry, Yeats, O’Conor, Keating, O’Neill, Bacon, Le Brocquy, Crozier, Scully, Teskey, Banksy, Hirst and Riley.

There’s a poignancy to Paul Henry’s Turf Stacks, Connemara, 35 x 40.5cm (€120,000-€160,000). Although the...