Fine Arts: A Malahide mansion gives up its maritime treasures
A quartet of nautical paintings by S Smitheman takes pride of place at the sale of Abington’s contents this week
Many an art collection has begun with a painting spotted in a shop window. That was how four maritime paintings by S Smitheman (1927-2016), due to go under Sean Eacrett’s hammer in the Abington contents sale this week, came to reside in Malahide in north Co Dublin.
Decades ago, living near St Catherine’s Dock in London, the vendor enjoyed browsing the window displays of a ship’s chandler. She so admired a seascape by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Time to watch out for some horological bargains
Mullen’s of Laurel Park’s upcoming sale is a real Aladdin’s cave for those interested in antique timepieces
A few antique models from Ford’s descendants
The Collection of Mrs Henry Ford II: Palm Beach goes under the hammer in New York this week
Object of Desire: Nike Air Force 1 Entourage sneakers
A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by the US sitcom Entourage are up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York
Exhibition events calendar
A round-up of the online arts events taking place this coming week