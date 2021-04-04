Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Fine Arts: A Malahide mansion gives up its maritime treasures

A quartet of nautical paintings by S Smitheman takes pride of place at the sale of Abington’s contents this week

Ros Drinkwater
4th April, 2021
3
The Battle of the Nile 1798, by S Smitheman (€6,000-€8,000)

Many an art collection has begun with a painting spotted in a shop window. That was how four maritime paintings by S Smitheman (1927-2016), due to go under Sean Eacrett’s hammer in the Abington contents sale this week, came to reside in Malahide in north Co Dublin.

Decades ago, living near St Catherine’s Dock in London, the vendor enjoyed browsing the window displays of a ship’s chandler. She so admired a seascape by...

