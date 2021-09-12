Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Fine Arts: A hardy annual makes a long overdue return

After temporarly migrating online in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Dublin Painting and Sketching Club’s latest exhibition will open tomorrow at Windmill Lane

Ros Drinkwater
12th September, 2021
Fine Arts: A hardy annual makes a long overdue return
Nathanial Hone and Percy French would identify with Edward Feeney’s lyrical waterscape, Honfleur, France (€950)

In 1874, a group of artists got together to establish the Dublin Painting and Sketching Club. Since then, their annual exhibitions have been hugely popular events on the Irish fine art calendar. WB Yeats wrote in his autobiography that his visit there “made me happy for days”.

A list of past members amounts to a roll-call of some of Ireland’s best loved artists: Bram Stoker (a founder member), Nathaniel Hone, John Butler Yeats, Walter...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Napoleon is the focus this month at a 19th century-themed auction at Sotheby’s

Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
From Juxtapositions, a solo show by Paula Pohli

Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Heading Home Cuas by Liam O’Neill

Fine Arts: From seascapes to surrealism, a sale to awake the art lover in you

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 2 hours ago
Made by Patek Philippe in 1928, it is a platinum and diamond set, keyless wind, open-face pocket watch bearing the inscription ‘To my first talkie director Frank Borzage, token of admiration and sincere friendship from John McCormack, Jany. 1930\&#039;.

Object of Desire: Timeless timepiece from opera lore

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1