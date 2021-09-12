Fine Arts: A hardy annual makes a long overdue return

In 1874, a group of artists got together to establish the Dublin Painting and Sketching Club. Since then, their annual exhibitions have been hugely popular events on the Irish fine art calendar. WB Yeats wrote in his autobiography that his visit there “made me happy for days”.

A list of past members amounts to a roll-call of some of Ireland’s best loved artists: Bram Stoker (a founder member), Nathaniel Hone, John Butler Yeats, Walter...