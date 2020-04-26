Fine Arts: A frog brooch fit for a princess at Sotheby’s

If ever a frog was likely to be turned by a kiss into a prince, it is David Webb’s gold and green enamel clip brooch, the eyes set with cabochon rubies, the lips accented with round and single-cut diamonds. A highlight of Sotheby’s current online Fine Jewels auction, it has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000; bidding ends on April 29.

A second nature-inspired piece by Webb is a bracelet bangle featuring the critter...