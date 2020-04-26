Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: A frog brooch fit for a princess at Sotheby’s

David Webb’s gold and green enamel clip brooch takes pride of place at the London auction house’s latest sale of precious gems

26th April, 2020
6
A gold and enamel frog brooch

If ever a frog was likely to be turned by a kiss into a prince, it is David Webb’s gold and green enamel clip brooch, the eyes set with cabochon rubies, the lips accented with round and single-cut diamonds. A highlight of Sotheby’s current online Fine Jewels auction, it has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000; bidding ends on April 29.

A second nature-inspired piece by Webb is a bracelet bangle featuring the critter...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Object of desire

A new sculpture by Patrick O’Reilly draws inspiration from the coronavirus crisis

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: Prints among men as Christie’s sells off Warhol’s nuggets

A collection of 60 unique polaroids and prints by Andy Warhol is being auctioned off online this week

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Fine Arts: Events calendar

The best arts events taking place online this week

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago