Fine Arts: A frog brooch fit for a princess at Sotheby’s

If ever a frog was likely to be turned by a kiss into a prince, it is David Webb’s gold and green enamel clip brooch, the eyes set with cabochon rubies, the lips accented with round and single-cut diamonds. A highlight of Sotheby’s current online Fine Jewels auction, it has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000; bidding ends on April 29.
A second nature-inspired piece by Webb is a bracelet bangle featuring the critter...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team