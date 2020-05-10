Fine Arts: A belt of the Crozier from de Vere’s

In de Vere’s online sale this week, William Crozier’s 1990 watercolour Windows Walk brings to mind the light at the end of the tunnel we’re all desperately awaiting, 28 x38cm (€1,000-€1,500). Across the globe, every art collection should have a painting to commemorate 2020. In decades to come, it will be a reminder of just how lucky we are to have escaped the grip of a deadly virus.

