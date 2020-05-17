Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts:

The top prices being fetched in online sales over the last seven days

17th May, 2020
Barrie Cooke’s 1976 triptych Big Forest, Borneo, sold for €18,000 by de Veres

May 11: Irish Art Online; Morgan O’Driscoll; 96 per cent sold. Top lots (hammer price): A Storm, Kealkil by William Orpen, €15,000 (€12,000-€18,000); Killarney by Maurice Canning Wilks, €9,500 (€1,800-€2,500); The Flagellation, after Lodvico Cigoli, €8,000 (€500-€700); The Old Bridge, Le Vigan, Gard, France by Arthur K Maderson, €7,500 (€3,000-€5,000); Cross Street Galway by Cecil Maguire, €7,500 (€3,000-€5,000).

May 12: Irish Art...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: From Luggala, a cup that cheers

The prime lot in the sale of artefacts from Garech Browne’s mansion is the Terlagh O’Briene and Ellinorie Briene chalice, dating from the 1640s

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: Scooping the competition for a good cause

The Scoop Foundation’s latest auction of pieces donated by artists features Richard Hearns’s eye-catching Fire Island

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: All aboard the carousel at Victor Mee

The artefact, part of Gerard Derry’s Online Retirement Sale, is in working order with an estimate of €10,000-€20,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago