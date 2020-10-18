Famous faces get a good look in at upcoming auction

With Scully, Banksy, Hirst, Warhol, Riley and le Brocquy leading the charge, Morgan O’Driscoll’s online sale this month offers a mouth-watering array of works by 20th-century masters.

The leading lot is Andy Warhol’s portfolio of four signed screenprints depicting Muhammad Ali in 1978, No 8 from an edition of 150. In 1977, Warhol was commissioned to make a series of screenprints of ten top athletes. As auction results show, Ali has...