Fact is stranger than fiction as Joyce timepiece comes to sale

At auction, combine fact and fiction and the bottom line is guaranteed to be a hefty price tag. In Paris this week, the leading lot in Bonham’s sale entitled Time is Precious is the rarest of all rarities, a tangible item from one of the most famous and influential novels of modern times, the 18ct gold hunter case pocket-watch and chain described by James Joyce in Ulysses and now expected to realise €50,000-€80,000....