Fine Arts

Fact is stranger than fiction as Joyce timepiece comes to sale

An 18ct gold hunter case pocket-watch and chain owned by the Superintendent of Glasnevin Cemetery and featured in Ulysses is the leading lot at Bonham’s Paris sale

Ros Drinkwater
31st October, 2021
The gold hunter case pocket-watch, which featured in Joyce’s Ulysses, and is expected to realise €50,000-€80,000 at auction

At auction, combine fact and fiction and the bottom line is guaranteed to be a hefty price tag. In Paris this week, the leading lot in Bonham’s sale entitled Time is Precious is the rarest of all rarities, a tangible item from one of the most famous and influential novels of modern times, the 18ct gold hunter case pocket-watch and chain described by James Joyce in Ulysses and now expected to realise €50,000-€80,000....

Currency
