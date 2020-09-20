Exhibitions events calendar

September 21: Off the Wall Online Auction; 433 lots of affordable art; bidding ends tomorrow; see: morganodriscoll.com
Until October 9: Presence Out of Place: MFA Graduate Exhibition 2020; Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare; see burrencollege.ie
Until October 25: Pause for Harmony: Art in Lockdown; Gerard Byrne Fine Art Gallery, 12 Chelmsford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; by appointment only; see gerardbyrneartist.com
