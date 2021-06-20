Exhibition vents calendar and auction results
The top arts exhibitions currently being staged around the country and the latest auction results
Until June 30: Displaced Privilege: new work by Miriam McConnon; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until June 30: Heritage – Oidhreacht: 47 Original Prints from Leinster Printmaking Studio & Invited Artists, curated by artist Alice Hanratty: see kilcockartgallery.ie
Until July 1: The Physicist Who Debunked the Psychic’s Claims: new paintings by Denis Farrell; Taylor Galleries, 16...
Priceless jade pieces to make collectors green with envy
Adam’s new Asian department boasts a breathtaking array of treasures from China, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond
Daniel O’Neill shows his soul at online auction
O’Neill’s Woman and Two Children as well as paintings by Hughie O’Donoghue and Donald Teskey are among the works on offer at Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale
Fine Arts: Keeping it country at Victor Mee’s auction
Treasures from two fine houses in Longford and Dundalk include a Georgian bed, Wedgwood plates, a Sac de Pearls chandelier – and a stuffed iguana
Meet the Gallerist: Denise Donnelly of the Doorway Gallery
The owner of the Doorway Gallery in Dublin was determined to alter the general image of art galleries as elitist and pretentious