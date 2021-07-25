Exhibition events calendar

Until July 31: Interrupted Line; solo exhibition by Brian Gallagher; The Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co Dublin; to view online see: tseac.ie

Until August 7: Anna Schellberg: solo exhibition of paintings; Coastguard Cultural Centre, Tramore, Co Waterford; see: soloarte.ie

Until August 8: a consequence of a dappled world: solo exhibition by Maud Cotter; The Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square North, Dublin 1; see: hughlane.ie