Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar

Your weekly guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
29th August, 2021
Exhibition events calendar
Night at Claddagh by Lilian Davidson is at the Hunt Museum

Until August 31: Summer Group Exhibition; paintings, sculptures and prints by gallery and invited artists; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dunlin 2; see solomonfineart.ie

Until September 2: Peter Monaghan: solo show; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 Frederick Street, Dublin 2: see gormleys.ie

Until September 5: New Threads: recent acquisitions: over 20 artworks purchased through Department funding to support Artists during Covid; Crawford Art...

