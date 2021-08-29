Exhibition events calendar
Your weekly guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Until August 31: Summer Group Exhibition; paintings, sculptures and prints by gallery and invited artists; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dunlin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
Until September 2: Peter Monaghan: solo show; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 Frederick Street, Dublin 2: see gormleys.ie
Until September 5: New Threads: recent acquisitions: over 20 artworks purchased through Department funding to support Artists during Covid; Crawford Art...
Fine Arts: Howth Castle delivers a jackpot of Irish history
Home to the St Lawrence family since 1177, the splendid north Co Dublin castle is soon to be turned into a luxury hotel and resort – but not before its contents go under Fonsie Mealy’s hammer
Fine Arts: Polyglot Potterton’s treasure trove goes under the hammer
The enviable collection of the National Gallery of Ireland’s former director will be auctioned off at Adam’s on September 7
Fine Arts: Urn your keep at Mullen’s latest sale
A pair of six-foot decorative sandstone urns said to have belonged to movie star Errol Flynn are the leading lot at the August 23 auction
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Your guide to the best arts events taking place around the country and online