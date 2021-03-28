Exhibition events calendar
A round-up of the online arts events taking place this coming week
TODAY: Hegarty Antiques March Online auction; antique furniture, silver and jewellery; see hegartyantiques.com.
Until April 8: Artists’ Film International- Online film Exhibition; Crawford Art Gallery presents Clare Langan’s timely film Flight from the City; see crawfordartgallery.ie.
Until April 11: Jam Havoc: exhibition of new work by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery in...
A few antique models from Ford’s descendants
The Collection of Mrs Henry Ford II: Palm Beach goes under the hammer in New York this week
A fabulous feast of French fancies at Sotheby’s
The auction house’s latest online sale consists of the stylish contents of a 17th-century hunting lodge in Normandy
Object of Desire: Nike Air Force 1 Entourage sneakers
A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by the US sitcom Entourage are up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York
Events calendar: What’s on at galleries around the country
Your guide to the exhibitions happening online this week