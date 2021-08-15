Exhibition events calendar

Until August 15: Less Jam, More Havoc: exhibition of works by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Until August 21: Memento Mori: an exhibition of 1,845 handblown glass potatoes dedicated to the Irish Potato Famine, by Paula Stokes; Johnstown Castle Estate and Gardens; see johnstowncastle.ie

Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by...