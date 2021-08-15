Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar

Your guide to the top art exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
15th August, 2021
Exhibition events calendar
Pulse I & II by Rachel Joynt, one of the artists whose work is included in the Summer Group Show at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin.

Until August 15: Less Jam, More Havoc: exhibition of works by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Until August 21: Memento Mori: an exhibition of 1,845 handblown glass potatoes dedicated to the Irish Potato Famine, by Paula Stokes; Johnstown Castle Estate and Gardens; see johnstowncastle.ie

Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anish Kapoor’s Water Pendant is price at $61,900.

Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 7 hours ago
Woodfield House, a Queen Anne manor built in 1710 on the shores of Doon Lake, Co Clare.

An 18th-century manor by Doon Lake gives up its many treasures

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 7 hours ago
A 29-year-old Redbreast single pot still Irish whiskey (€1,000-€1,500).

Under the hammer: Latest Dolan’s sale is good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Drinks Like a Fish, a parcel-gilt silver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes, the second of three generations of silversmiths and jewellers is etimated at £4,000-£6,000

Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1