Exhibition events calendar
Your guide to the top art exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Until August 15: Less Jam, More Havoc: exhibition of works by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until August 21: Memento Mori: an exhibition of 1,845 handblown glass potatoes dedicated to the Irish Potato Famine, by Paula Stokes; Johnstown Castle Estate and Gardens; see johnstowncastle.ie
Until August 27: Beyond Survival: exhibition by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces
The Sculpture to Wear collaboration between Louisa Guinness Gallery and Sotheby’s collects jewellery made by some of the 20th century’s art greats
An 18th-century manor by Doon Lake gives up its many treasures
Woodfield House’s contents are to be auctioned off on August 17 and 18 by Sheppards
Under the hammer: Latest Dolan’s sale is good to the last drop
A Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is on offer for €1,000-€1,500 at the upcoming online auction
Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish
Bidding is open until August 12 on this parcel-gilt sliver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes