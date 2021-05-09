Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar

Your guide to upcoming online arts events over the next seven days

Ros Drinkwater
9th May, 2021
Exhibition events calendar
Out in the Sky by David King at Solomon Fine Art

Until May 19: Getting to Know Debbie Chapman; see: thedoorwaygallery.com

Until May 19: Is Glad ied na Cnoic; solo show by Eoin Mac Lochlainn; see: oliviercornetgallery.com

Until May 22: Out in the Sky; solo exhibition by David King; see: solomonfineart.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A life-size black and white, glass horse (€400-€600)

Nights to remember at Victor Mee

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Kevin Barry’s last letter to Kathleen Carney, handwritten in 1920 hours before he was executed

Historical highlights and ancient artefacts at Whyte’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Killoughter House in Ashford, Co Wicklow was built in the 1950s

Contents sale at Killoughter House will interest collectors

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Eileen Gray’s lacquer, chrome and black leather Transit Chair

Modernists lead the way in De Veres’ design sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1