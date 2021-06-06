Exhibition events calendar and auction results
Your weekly guide to the top exhibitions happening online
Until June 10: Online: Displaced Privilege: solo show by Miriam McConnell; see: oliviercornetgallerycom
Until June 13: Andy Warhol & Keith Haring Exhibition; 30 groundbreaking works by the world’s favourite pop artists; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 South Frederick Street. Dublin 2; see: gormleys.ie
Until June 19: Materials Matter: new sculptures and drawing by Eilis O’Connell; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2;...
Tributes to the beauty of the male figure at Bonham’s
This sale celebrates the male form with a Roman statue of Eros and works by David Hockney, Jean Genet and Anthony Gormley
A striking piece of recent Republican history
A wooden life-size model of an M1921 Thompson sub-machine gun made in Long Kesh in the early 1970s is on sale for €1,000-€1,500 at Mullen’s
Fine Arts: Silver in its element at Adam’s sale
Eighteenth-century domestic silver items shine at this month’s Adam’s At Home auction
A treasure trove for film aficionados
Marlon Brando’s script from The Godfather and The French Connection’s Golden Globe award are among the lots at Bonham’s Mavericks sale in Los Angeles