Exhibition events calendar and auction results

Until June 10: Online: Displaced Privilege: solo show by Miriam McConnell; see: oliviercornetgallerycom

Until June 13: Andy Warhol & Keith Haring Exhibition; 30 groundbreaking works by the world’s favourite pop artists; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 South Frederick Street. Dublin 2; see: gormleys.ie

Until June 19: Materials Matter: new sculptures and drawing by Eilis O’Connell; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2;...