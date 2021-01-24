Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar

A guide to the latest exhibitions taking place online

Ros Drinkwater
24th January, 2021
Exhibition events calendar
From Out in the Sky, an exhibition of new paintings by David King

Ongoing: Out in the Sky, new paintings by David King; see solomonfineart.ie

Ongoing: Marginalia – the Magic of Harry Clarke; see crawfordgallery.ie

Ongoing: Mary Wallace Online; see artwallace.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Georgian mahogany long case clock: one of the highlights of the Victor Mee sale

Artefacts to suit all tastes at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Cecil Maguire’s Low Ebb, Roundstone is expected to fetch €4,000-€6,000

Bring some colour, calm and escapism into your home

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
College Football by Joseph F Kernan

Object of desire: Joseph F Kernan’s College Football

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Leading the sale is a Victorian snake necklace and bracelet suite, a serendipitous combination of blue enamel, pearls, diamonds and rubies

Plenty of jewels in the crown at O’Reilly’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1