Exhibition events calendar

Off the Wall Online Auction: bidding ends May 31; 443 lots of affordable art; see morganodriscoll.com

Until June 10 Online: Displaced Privilege: solo show by Miriam McConnell; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Until June 13: Andy Warhol & Keith Haring Exhibition; 30 groundbreaking works by the world’s favourite pop artists; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 South Frederick Street. Dublin 2; see gormleys.ie...