Exhibition events calendar

Until April 30: Spring Group Exhibition; Gormleys Fine Art; artists include Brian Ballard, David le French, Ken Hamilton and Didier Lorenco; see: gormleys.ie

Until May 19: Is Glad ied na Cnoic; solo show by Eoin Mac Lochlainne; see: oliviercornettgallery.com

Ongoing Online: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see: solomonfineart.ie