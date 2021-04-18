Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Exhibition events calendar

Your weekly guide to online arts events being staged

Ros Drinkwater
18th April, 2021
With You by Didier Lourenco at Gormleys Fine Art

Until April 30: Spring Group Exhibition; Gormleys Fine Art; artists include Brian Ballard, David le French, Ken Hamilton and Didier Lorenco; see: gormleys.ie

Until May 19: Is Glad ied na Cnoic; solo show by Eoin Mac Lochlainne; see: oliviercornettgallery.com

Ongoing Online: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see: solomonfineart.ie

