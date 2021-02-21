Exhibition events calendar
Your weekly guide to the most significant arts events taking place online
Until February 24: Getting to Know Gordon Wilson; Doorway Gallery; see: thedoorwaygallery.com
Until February 28: Online Exhibition of works by gallery artists including Eugene Conway, David French Le Roy, Fran Mora, Eileen Meagher and sculpture by Ian Pollock, Eamonn Ceannt and Patrick O'Reilly; see gormleys.ie
Ongoing: Lawrence Weiner – New Works; Kerlin Gallery Online Viewing Room: see: kerlingallery.com...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Lyrical landscapes to soothe the mind’s eye
Whyte’s latest online sale teems with picturesque works by the likes of John Skelton, Norman Teeling and Paul Henry
From dogs to Dalí, latest Gormleys sale has it all
A Louis Le Brocquy 1989 watercolour of Samuel Beckett leads off the ongoing online auction
Object of Desire: Three-stone diamond ring
O’Reilly’s latest catalogue is a mine of information for diamond lovers
Elegant artefacts for gentlemen of distinction
Antique walnut cabinets and bureaus are the centrepieces of Bonham’s latest sale