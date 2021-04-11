Subscribe Today
Ros Drinkwater
11th April, 2021
Exhibition events calendar
The Plough And The Stars by Hughie O’Donoghue, who is launching a series of six digital artworks as NFTs in the Green Fuse NFT virtual gallery

Until today: Jam Havoc: exhibition of new work by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery in 3D Virtual space; see oliviercornetgallery.com

Ongoing online: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see solomonfineart.ie

Ongoing online: New & Recent Work; Gallery & Guest Artists; Oliver Sears Gallery: see oliversearsgallery.com...

