Exhibition events calendar
Your weekly guide to online arts events being staged
Until today: Jam Havoc: exhibition of new work by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery in 3D Virtual space; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Ongoing online: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see solomonfineart.ie
Ongoing online: New & Recent Work; Gallery & Guest Artists; Oliver Sears Gallery: see oliversearsgallery.com...
