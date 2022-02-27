Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
TODAY: Contents of Knockboyne House, Navan; Matthews Auctioneers; see matthewsauctionrooms.com
Until TODAY: Memento, Looking Back, Looking Forward; Group Winter Show; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see: oliviercornetgallery.com
Until February 28: Winter Group Show, Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare Street, Dublin 2; see: taylorgalleries.ie
