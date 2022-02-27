Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
27th February, 2022
Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Echo Vision: paintings by Mark Francis, runs at the Kerlin Gallery until March 26

TODAY: Contents of Knockboyne House, Navan; Matthews Auctioneers; see matthewsauctionrooms.com

Until TODAY: Memento, Looking Back, Looking Forward; Group Winter Show; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see: oliviercornetgallery.com

Until February 28: Winter Group Show, Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare Street, Dublin 2; see: taylorgalleries.ie

