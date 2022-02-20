Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
20th February, 2022
Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Molly Bloom by Aidan Hickey, taken from Painting Ulysses, an exhibition at the James Joyce Centre, 35 North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1

Until February 26: Tangible Visible Form; exhibition by David Booth, John Rainey, Mary Ronayne, Owen de Forge, Sandra Hickey and Lee Welch; The Courthouse Gallery & Studios, Ennistymon, Co Clare; see: thecourthousegallery.com

Until February 26: Winter Exhibition; McKenna Gallery, Omagh; see: mckennagallery.com

Until February 27: Memento, Looking Back, Looking Forward; Group Winter Show; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see: oliviercornetgallery.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The star lot is a painting by the 19th-century Tipperary artist George Chinnery, who enjoyed great success in Dublin until the Acts of Union in 1800

Fine Arts: Keep the Chinnery up at Bonham’s travel-themed sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Pair of 19th-century Boulle pier cabinets with brass and red tortoiseshell inlay (€5,000-€8,000)

Fine Arts: Cabinets with a touch of class at Sheppards

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Dublin penny King John I, from the forthcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction (£120-£150)

Fine Arts: Coining it at historic sale in London

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
19th century, a drop front bureau with three drawers on ogee bracket feet, and a chest of drawers with two short and three long drawers and with ivory handles (€80-€100).

Fine Arts: Exotica and ceramica aplenty at Fonsie Mealy sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1