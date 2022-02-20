Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Until February 26: Tangible Visible Form; exhibition by David Booth, John Rainey, Mary Ronayne, Owen de Forge, Sandra Hickey and Lee Welch; The Courthouse Gallery & Studios, Ennistymon, Co Clare; see: thecourthousegallery.com
Until February 26: Winter Exhibition; McKenna Gallery, Omagh; see: mckennagallery.com
Until February 27: Memento, Looking Back, Looking Forward; Group Winter Show; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see: oliviercornetgallery.com
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Keep the Chinnery up at Bonham’s travel-themed sale
A painting of Macau quayside life by Tipperary-born George Chinnery is the star lot at the London auction house’s latest event
Fine Arts: Cabinets with a touch of class at Sheppards
A pair of 19th-century Boulle pier cabinets with brass and red tortoiseshell inlay take pride of place at the upcoming sale of the contents of Erindale House in Co Carlow
Fine Arts: Coining it at historic sale in London
The upcoming Dix Noonan Webb auction has plenty of rare and charming coinage on offer
Fine Arts: Exotica and ceramica aplenty at Fonsie Mealy sale
The highlight lots of the Spring Collectibles event include a pair of Meissen three-branch candelabra and a collection of 12 heavy Franklin Mint Model Cars