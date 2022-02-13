Subscribe Today
Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
13th February, 2022
Complementary Translucence by Francis Tansey. On show at the National Antiques Art & Vintage Fair in Raheen Co Limerick

TODAY: The National Antiques Art & Vintage Fair; South Court Hotel, Raheen, Co Limerick; 80+ antiques shops, art galleries and vintage dealers; for more information contact Robin O’Donnell at 087 6933602

Until February 19: Inside; exhibition of still life paintings and interiors by Mick O’Dea; Hillsboro Fine Art, 94 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1; see: hillsborofineart.com

Until February 19: Sated Soldier, Sated Peasant, Sated Scribe: new work by Sam Keogh; Kerlin Gallery,...

Related Stories

Raft of Medusa, by Robert Ballagh: sold for €5,500

Untitled

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Walnut coffee table (€600-€1,200)

Fine Arts: Hegarty’s decorative arts sale to include Persian carpets and 19th-century furniture

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Tutti Frutti bracelet: inspiration for the style dates from 1911 when Jacques Cartier travelled to Delhi to attend the coronation of George V as Emperor of India (€7,000-€8,000)

Fine Arts: Adam’s At Home sale to feature sensational sparklers and drawing room essentials

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Stop and Search, by Banksy (€110,000)

Fine Arts: Hirst and Hockney join Banksy in Gormleys’ British art show

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater

