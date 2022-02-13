Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions taking place online and around the country
TODAY: The National Antiques Art & Vintage Fair; South Court Hotel, Raheen, Co Limerick; 80+ antiques shops, art galleries and vintage dealers; for more information contact Robin O’Donnell at 087 6933602
Until February 19: Inside; exhibition of still life paintings and interiors by Mick O’Dea; Hillsboro Fine Art, 94 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1; see: hillsborofineart.com
Until February 19: Sated Soldier, Sated Peasant, Sated Scribe: new work by Sam Keogh; Kerlin Gallery,...
Fine Arts: Hegarty’s decorative arts sale to include Persian carpets and 19th-century furniture
Highlights include a 19th-century large gilt over mantle mirror estimated at €3,000-€4,000
Fine Arts: Adam’s At Home sale to feature sensational sparklers and drawing room essentials
The sale on February 22 has jewellery to catch the eye, as well as furniture to add a bit of panache to contemporary homes
Fine Arts: Hirst and Hockney join Banksy in Gormleys’ British art show
Crown Jewels, The Best of Contemporary British Art, opens at Gormleys gallery in Dublin this week