Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place online and around the country
Until February 19: Inside; exhibition of still life paintings and interiors by Mick O’Dea; Hillsboro Fine Art, 94 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1; see hillborofineart.com
Until February 19: Sated Soldier, Sated Peasant, Sated Scribe: new work by Sam Keogh; Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com
Until February 26: Winter Exhibition; McKenna Gallery, Omagh, Co Tyrone; see mckennagallery.com
