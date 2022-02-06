Subscribe Today
Events calendar: Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place online and around the country

Ros Drinkwater
6th February, 2022
Winter Exhibition at the McKenna Gallery, Omagh, Co Tyrone: runs until February 26

Until February 19: Inside; exhibition of still life paintings and interiors by Mick O’Dea; Hillsboro Fine Art, 94 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1; see hillborofineart.com

Until February 19: Sated Soldier, Sated Peasant, Sated Scribe: new work by Sam Keogh; Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2; see kerlingallery.com

Until February 26: Winter Exhibition; McKenna Gallery, Omagh, Co Tyrone; see mckennagallery.com

