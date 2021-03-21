Events calendar: What’s on at galleries around the country
Your guide to the exhibitions happening online this week
Until March 31: Complex States – Art in the Years of Brexit Online; see crawfordartgallery.ie
Until April 8: Artists’ Film International-Online film Exhibition; Crawford Art Gallery presents Clare Langan’s timely film Flight from the City; see crawfordartgallery.ie
Until April 11: Jam Havoc: exhibition of new work by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Glittering prizes for the rock collector at O’Reilly’s auction
Lapis lazuli, jade and diamonds all feature in a timed online auction on March 24
Aesthetic pleasures of the Irish countryside
Rural idylls and abstract views are on show at de Veres March online auction
Object of desire: A mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper radio
Designed in 1933, this vintage radio is on sale for an estimated $15,000-$25,000
Set the right tone with black and white sketches
Affordable art works such as the sketches on sale at Morgan O’Driscoll, can make a striking impression when displayed in numbers