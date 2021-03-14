Events calendar
Your guide to the auctions happening online this week
TODAY: Hegarty Antiques March Timed Online Auction, 300 lots of art, furniture, silver and jewellery; see hegartyantiques.com.
Until April 11: Jam Havoc: exhibition of new work by Kelly Ratchford and Jaki Coffey; Olivier Cornet Gallery in 3D Virtual space; see oliviercornetgallery.com.
Ongoing: Lawrence Weiner – New Works; Gerald Byrne – Beasts; Kerlin Gallery Online Viewing Room: see kerlingallery.com.
