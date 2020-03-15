Events calendar

Sunday March 15, 2020
A guide to the most notable arts events taking place around the country

15th March, 2020
Print of work by George Victor Du Noyer, displayed as part of the Drawn from Nature exhibition of Irish botanical art, curated by Patricia Butler, at the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin, until June 21

* Until March 20: Solstice Arts Centre, Railway Street, Navan, Co Meath, 046-9092300

You Are Made Of Stardust: new work by New York-based Irish artist George Bolster

* Until March 22: Irish Georgian Society, City Assembly House, 58 South William Street, Dublin 2, 01-6798675

