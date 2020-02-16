Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events Calendar

Exhibitions on view around the country

16th February, 2020
Until May 3: Kilmainham Gaol Museum, Inchicore Road, Dublin 8. Recycle, Repurpose, Reimagine:Transforming Objects in Kilmainham Gaol

* Until February 21: Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, 065-7077200

New Artistic Research: works by Qi Chen, Tanya de Paor, Kelly Klaasmeyer and Robbie Lawrence

* Until February 23: Imma, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, 01-6129900

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Clocks and carpets, icons and advertisements crowd a diverse, well-priced sale

Every kind of furniture and furnishing, and most at bargain prices, is on offer at Fonsie Mealy’s storeroom sale Making Room

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

The art of entertaining, from furniture to teapots to jewellery

The breadth of items at Adam’s At Home Sale recalls Georgian entertaining and elegant home life

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Dressing the imagination

An exhibition at the Hunt Museum in Limerick highlights the important role played by costumes in film, and those used by director Neil Jordan are some of the most colourful and inventive examples on display

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago