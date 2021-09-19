Events calendar and auction results
A round-up of the top arts exhibitions taking place around the country and the prices being fetched at auction in the last seven days
Until September 25: Kaleidoscope; solo show by Stephanie Hess; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2: see solomonfineart.ie
Until September 25: Kim Tracey: exhibition of new paintings; Kilcock Art Gallery, School Street, Kilcock; see kilcockgallery.ie
Until October 2: Alter/Altar: solo exhibition by Aisling Conroy, Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; see oliviercornetgallery.com
