Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events calendar

Your guide to the top exhibitions being held this week

6th September, 2020
End of the day, Grassland Dunes by Kathrine Geoghegan at Kilcock Gallery

* Until September 26: Facing North: paintings by Carol Hodder; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomnfineart.ie

* Kathrine Geoghegan: solo show; Kilcock Gallery, Dublin warehouse venue – Associated Rewinds Ltd. Whitestown Drive, Tallaght Business Park, Dublin; see kilcockartgallery.ie

Until September 30: Exhibition of works by Ian Davenport and Peter Monaghan; Gormleys Fine art, 27 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2; see gormleys.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A very important engagement

Precious stones never go out of fashion and with lockdown resulting in an increase in couples deciding to tie the knot, demand for diamond rings is higher than ever

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Light up your home with a Damien Hirst original

Ros Drinkwater | 10 hours ago

Fine Arts: Object of Desire

A German coconut cup bearing the likeness of an owl is up for auction at Sotheby’s

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago