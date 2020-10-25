Events calendar:

Until October 27: Imogen Stuart Standing Stone Fundraiser Timed Online Sale; Whyte’s; artists donating works include Brett McEntaggart, Peter Pearson, Rowan Gillespie, Maria Simonds-Gooding, Pat McLoughlin, Jennie Fox and Hugh Cummins; for more information see: whytes.ie
Until October 29: Katherine Boucher Beug; 12 Flower Paintings; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin2; see: oliversearsgallery.com
Until October 30: Shifting Sands, new work by Katherine Geoghegan, Kilcock Gallery, Kilcock, Co Kildare
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team