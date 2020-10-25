Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events calendar:

Birr celebrates 400 years, while ten contemporary artists are on show at kerlingallery.com

25th October, 2020
Dún Laoghaire Sunset by Brett McEntaggart at Imogen Stuart Standing Stone Fundraiser Timed Online Sale at whytes.ie

Until October 27: Imogen Stuart Standing Stone Fundraiser Timed Online Sale; Whyte’s; artists donating works include Brett McEntaggart, Peter Pearson, Rowan Gillespie, Maria Simonds-Gooding, Pat McLoughlin, Jennie Fox and Hugh Cummins; for more information see: whytes.ie

Until October 29: Katherine Boucher Beug; 12 Flower Paintings; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Dublin2; see: oliversearsgallery.com

Until October 30: Shifting Sands, new work by Katherine Geoghegan, Kilcock Gallery, Kilcock, Co Kildare

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Objects of Desire & Auction results

Eight motorcycles discovered on a farm in the North date from the early 20th century and are expected to fetch up to £10,000 each

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Irish republican history takes pride of place in this cabinet

The Collector’s Cabinet at Mullen’s also has items ranging from a Goldfinger poster to a signed Man United jersey

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago

Mid-century glamour makes the home office more workable

With desks, chairs and lamps by top designers, the upcoming Mid-Century Modern sale at Adam’s will make remote-working more attractive

Ros Drinkwater | 4 hours ago