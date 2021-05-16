Events Calendar
Your guide to the top art exhibitions currently being staged online
Until May 19: Getting to Know Debbie Chapman; see thedoorwaygallery.com
Until May 19: Is Glad ied na Cnoic; solo show by Eoin Mac Lochlainne; see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until May 22: Out in the Sky; solo exhibition by David King; see solomonfineart.ie
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: China in your hand at Sheppard’s latest sale
The lots from Fortlands House include rare and delightful pieces from the Far East, both historic and modern
Fine Arts: An eye for the lie of the land
Morgan O’Driscoll’s upcoming sale captures the zeitgeist with a feast of traditional Irish landscapes
Fine Arts: Blue is the colour of two jewellery sales
Ongoing online auctions at Adam's and O'Reilly's are a feast for diamond lovers
Fine Arts: O’Reillys offering treasures from the heart of the world
Processes in the depths of the planet have created the wondrous gems on offer at the jeweller’s next auction