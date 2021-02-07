Events Calendar
Your weekly guide to the most significant arts events currently taking place online
Until February 10: Getting to Know You: Unseen Works by Nathan Nevin; see thedoorwaygallery.com
Until February 14: On Paper: a group exhibition curated by Jackie Ryan; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; to view the exhibition in 3D Virtual Space, see oliviercornetgallery.com
Until March 5: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see solomonfineart.ie
Related Stories
Some rings to rule them all at Weldon’s
A Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring set in platinum would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift next weekend
Object of Desire: The Gumpert Apollo
The supercar is on offer at Sotheby’s later this month
Plenty of highlights at Hegarty’s sale
The Timed Online auction ends on February 9
An imperial collection from the house of Mountbatten
The Family Collection of the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma on sale at Sotheby’s reflects the family’s links with empire with an Indian jewel-encrusted crown, a Fabergé timepiece and a Queen Victoria gold bracelet