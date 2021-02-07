Events Calendar

Until February 10: Getting to Know You: Unseen Works by Nathan Nevin; see thedoorwaygallery.com

Until February 14: On Paper: a group exhibition curated by Jackie Ryan; Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark Street, Dublin 1; to view the exhibition in 3D Virtual Space, see oliviercornetgallery.com

Until March 5: Spring Group Show: Gallery & Invited Artists; see solomonfineart.ie