Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events Calendar

The latest art exhibitions around the country

9th February, 2020
Irish Butterflies, an exhibition of photographs by Robbie O’Leary, runs until April 15 at the DLR Mill Theatre Gallery, Dundrum, Dublin 16

* Until February 21: Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, 065-7077200

New Artistic Research: works by Qi Chen, Tanya de Paor, Kelly Klaasmeyer and Robbie Lawrence

* Until February 23: Imma, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, 01-6129900

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Skelton’s amiable Cove calms the nerves at Whyte’s

Soothing seascapes and coastal scenes dominate this sale

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Object of Desire

A work from Sean Scully’s later period is on the market with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Friendship cups and Edwardian bling from Matthews

The auction house’s latest sale has it all, including the contents of carpet man Des Kelly’s house in Dunboyne, Co Meath

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago