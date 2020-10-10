Events calendar

Until October 18: Doorway Gallery Online: Getting to Know You: new works by Ursula Klinger; see thedoorwaygallery.com.

Until October 19: Flux: solo exhibition of new sculpture by Sandra Bell; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2; see gormleys.ie.

Until October 24: Shorelines: solo exhibition by Bridget Flannery; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie.