Events calendar

Sunday October 11, 2020
Your weekly guide to the best exhibitions currently being held

10th October, 2020
Mallow, by Katherine Geoghegan, Shifting Sands

Until October 18: Doorway Gallery Online: Getting to Know You: new works by Ursula Klinger; see thedoorwaygallery.com.

Until October 19: Flux: solo exhibition of new sculpture by Sandra Bell; Gormleys Fine Art, 27 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2; see gormleys.ie.

Until October 24: Shorelines: solo exhibition by Bridget Flannery; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie.

