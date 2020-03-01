Events calendar

Sunday March 1, 2020
A guide to the best arts events taking place around the country

1st March, 2020
Exhibition For A Good Man, a show of linocuts, paintings and drawings by Paula Pohli, runs at the Irish Architectural Archive, 45 Merrion Square, Dublin 2; call 01-6633040

* Until March 13: Irish Architectural Archive, 45 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, 01-6633040

Exhibition for a Good man: exhibition of linocuts, paintings and drawings by Paula Pohli

* Until March 14: Basement Gallery, An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk, 042-9332332

